Two suspects wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping and assault near Scarborough Town Centre last year have been arrested.

On Nov. 17, 2022, Toronto police said three suspects allegedly forced a man into a vehicle and physically assaulted him for several hours.

At some point, the suspects allegedly threatened the man with a gun, demanding he provide jewellery with a substantial value.

Police said the victim was able to escape from the vehicle hours later.

The day after, police announced that one of the suspects, 21-year-old Suliaman Sufi, had been arrested and charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, theft of a motor vehicle, extortion, and failure to comply with a release order.

They also released the names and photos of the two other outstanding suspects: Muhsin Sufi and Abdulhai Patel.

On Friday, nine months after the incident, police revealed the two suspects had been apprehended.

Patel, who was arrested in March, is facing eight charges, including kidnapping, extortion, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, and threatening death.

Meanwhile, police said Sufi turned himself in on Friday. He has been charged with kidnapping, extortion, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, threatening death, robbery with a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.