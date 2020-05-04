Police say two men are in custody after they stole a transport truck tractor and led officers on a lengthy chase along Highway 403 and the QEW overnight.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the “bizarre” situation started on Highway 403 near Highway 407.

Police say a stolen transport truck tractor without a trailer attached was located in the area and when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver kept going.

“They (officers) followed this truck tractor for quite a distance through the 407, 403 areas in Burlington (and) Hamilton,” Schmidt said.

The vehicle then headed up Highway 403 toward Brantford.

“The vehicle turned around back on the 403 toward the QEW where it ended up going toward Niagara Falls,” he said.

Schmidt said the vehicle turned around once again near Casablanca Boulevard in Grimsby and was immobilized near the QEW and Fruitland Road.

Spike belt used to end a pursuit of a stolen transport truck tractor on the #QEW/Fruitland Rd.

2 men in custody and will be facing multiple charges, both directions of the #QEW were blocked briefly.

No collisions and no injuries, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/biI6vQMS1V — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 4, 2020

“The OPP from the Burlington/ Niagara area were able to set up the spike belt and the tires of this transport truck tractor deflated,” Schmidt said.

Two men were then taken into custody and the highway was briefly closed for the police investigation.

Schmidt said the suspects will be facing “a list of charges.”

No collisions were reported following the chase and the transport truck will face further inspection.

The investigation is ongoing but all lanes of the QEW have now reopened.