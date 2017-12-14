

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two Toronto men are facing drug-related charges after they took a wrong turn towards the U.S. border in Niagara Region and then attempted to return to Canada through a lane reserved for NEXUS card holders.

According to a press release issued jointly by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canada Border Services Agency, the men were travelling in a rental vehicle near the Peace Bridge on Nov. 22 when they got lost and took a wrong turn towards the border.

The release says that in order to avoid crossing into the United States the men turned around and attempted to return to Canada through a NEXUS lane. Because the men were not NEXUS members, CBSA officers opted to refer the men for secondary inspection.

At that point, a full search of their vehicle was conducted, resulting in the seizure of 120 grams of suspected cocaine and $10,000 in currency. The evidence and the men were then turned over to the RCMP.

“The RCMP is committed to protecting Canadian communities against the threat of illegal drugs. This investigation is another example of the effective partnership that exists between the RCMP and the CBSA which has resulted in the removal of harmful, illegal drugs from our communities.” Inspector Ann Koenig of the Hamilton Niagara RCMP Detachment said in the press release.

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Dean Howlett, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds obtained by crime, obstruction of justice and breach of probation.

The passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Sezar Hermez, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds obtained by crime and breach of probation.

Both men have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in St. Catharines on Dec. 21.