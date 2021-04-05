

CP24.com





Two teenage boys are in serious condition in hospital after they were shot behind an elementary school in the southern part of Oshawa overnight.

Durham Regional Police say that just after midnight on Monday they were called to the grounds of Glen Street Public School, near Glen and Porter streets, for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find two people, reportedly teenage boys, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a Toronto hospital trauma centre for treatment and are now in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspect information was available.