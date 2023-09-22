Two teenage girls are facing assault charges after allegedly assaulting a fellow student at a Whitby high school.

Police say the stabbing occurred just after noon on Sept. 18 at Father Leo Austin Catholic School, located at 1020 Dryden Boulevard in Whitby. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 14-year-old girl with stab wounds. Police said she was transported to a Toronto hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

A 14-year-old girl from Whitby has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, aggravated assault and assault.

A 17-year-old girl from Whitby has also been charged with assault.

Both suspects have been held for a bail hearing.Their identities are protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Durham police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1825.