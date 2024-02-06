Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a stabbing at Whitby GO Station on Monday evening.

Durham police say officers responded to a robbery call at the station before 8:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy was in the parking garage when he was confronted by two other teenagers, police say.

It allegedly escalated into a fight and resulted in the victim being stabbed.

He was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Meanwhile, the two suspects fled on foot but were later located and arrested by police.

“This was an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety,” police said in a news release on Tuesday, noting that the victim and the suspects are known to each other.

Police have charged a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both from Whitby, with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and failure to comply. Their names have not been released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1829 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.