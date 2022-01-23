Two teenagers taken to hospital after stabbing near Fairview Mall
Toronto police respond to a stabbing at Fairview Mall in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Sunday, January 23, 2022 6:34PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 23, 2022 6:34PM EST
Two teenage boys are in hospital after being stabbed near Fairview Mall in North York Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police said they responded to a stabbing just after 5 p.m. near Don Mills Road and Fairview Mall Drive.
When officers arrived, they found two male victims with stab wounds.
Toronto paramedics said the boys, believed to be in their mid-teens, were rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police said they have taken several people into custody and have recovered a weapon.