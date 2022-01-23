Two teenage boys are in hospital after being stabbed near Fairview Mall in North York Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said they responded to a stabbing just after 5 p.m. near Don Mills Road and Fairview Mall Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two male victims with stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the boys, believed to be in their mid-teens, were rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said they have taken several people into custody and have recovered a weapon.