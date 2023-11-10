Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a firearms investigation at a high school in Port Colborne.

Police say they responded to a call for a firearm on Thursday. Upon investigation, officers say they discovered a youth male was in possession of a firearm, resulting in a hold-and-secure at Port Colborne High School while police searched the area.

Niagara police recovered another firearm from an undisclosed location outside the school.

Two 15-year-old males have been arrested. Both have been charged with possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence. One of the youths has also been charged with careless use of a firearm.

Both youths were held in custody pending a bail hearing in St. Catharines. They cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Niagara Region Police Service.