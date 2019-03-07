

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham police have arrested two teenage boys in connection with a stabbing in Oshawa last week.

The incident occurred in the area of Ritson Road North and Coldstream Drive at around 9:40 p.m. on March 1.

Police say the victim was hanging out with friends in the area when they were involved in a dispute with a teen and another male.

The teen left the area but returned a short time later with another group of males.

A physical altercation broke out and the suspects stabbed the victim and assaulted another male before fleeing the scene.

The stabbing victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The other male who was injured sustained only minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

On Thursday, police announced that a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Oshawa, were charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

They cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with additional information about the assault is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.