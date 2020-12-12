Two teenagers have been arrested after a TTC employee was stabbed following a robbery at Scarborough Town Centre earlier this week.

On Thursday, police responded to reports of a person with a knife at Scarborough Centre Station at around 5:30 p.m.

Police said a TTC employee approached a group of males to enforce trespass offences when two males robbed him of his radio.

An altercation ensued and one of the males stabbed the employee with a knife, police said.

According to ATU Local 113, the union that represents TTC workers, the employee was stabbed in the leg.

The employee was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and he was later released, according to police.

On Friday, police arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the incident.

Eighteen-year-old Shawquan Asiama, of Toronto and a 15-year-old boy, of Toronto, are both facing charges of robbery with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and fraud in relation to transportation.

Asiama has also been charged with failing to comply with release order and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

The 15-year-old suspect’s identity cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspects will appear in court Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).