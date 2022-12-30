Toronto police arrested two teenagers in connection with an armed carjacking robbery earlier this month, and are still looking for two more suspects.

On Dec. 15, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said, its officers responded to reports of a theft in the area of Hullmar Drive and Jane Street, just west of York University.

The victim, a food delivery driver, had parked his car to make a delivery, and as he got out of his car, police say he was approached by four boys wearing masks.

One of them allegedly took out a handgun and demanded the victim give them his keys and wallet. Then, the group allegedly took his keys and drove off in the victim’s vehicle.

The following day, on Dec. 16, Peel police officers found the victim’s stolen vehicle with two boys inside of it, and brought them into custody for investigation.

TPS’ Hold Up Squad carried out the investigation, and determined they were connected to the original carjacking robbery.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, TPS’ Hold Up Squad and its Emergency Task Force executed two search warrants in connection with the investigation.

During these searches, two boys were found and placed under arrest, as police say some items of “evidentiary value” were located.

A 17-year-old boy from Oakville and a 15-year-old boy from Brampton were arrested and given various charges, including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. The 17-year-old was also charged with fail to comply release order.

Both appeared in court for a bail hearing on Thursday at 10 a.m. Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of the two teenage suspects cannot be shared.

TPS is still looking for the other two boys, who remain to be unidentified. Police say they are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com