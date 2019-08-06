

The Canadian Press





MARKHAM, Ont. - Police say two teens are facing attempted murder charges months after a shooting in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police say the incident happened on a Friday evening in May, when two people in a BMW approached the driver of a Lexus, who was parked in a carwash parking lot.

Police allege the suspect in the passenger seat pulled out a gun and demanded that the driver of the Lexus follow them.

They say the driver did at first, but then tried to flee.

Police believe that the vehicles were speeding down the road when someone in the BMW allegedly fired a shot into the Lexus.

The driver of the Lexus wasn't injured in the shooting.

They say the suspects were arrested on Friday, and officers found a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition in their possession.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are both charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, dangerous driving and several weapons charges.