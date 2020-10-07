Two teenage boys are in critical condition in hospital after the Porsche sedan they were in skidded off the road and split into pieces in Toronto early on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say that at about 3 a.m. they were called to College Street and Lansdowne Avenue for a report of a crash.

They arrived to find the motor, front bumper and a wheel belonging to a Porsche Panamera sedan stuck to a pole and the remainder of the car several metres ahead.

Two teenage boys were taken from the vehicle in life-threatening condition while two other teenage occupants of the vehicle suffered less serious injuries.

A nearby resident told CP24 he came upon the crash and pulled several of the occupants out through a poorly-functioning rear passenger door.

He and others told CP24 that all of the occupants of the car looked to be under the age of 16.