Two teenagers are dead following a single-vehicle collision in Norwich, Ont., that sent a driver and several passengers to hospital.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a single-vehicle collision around 12:05 a.m. on Friday.
Police say seven people were in a vehicle that left the road and rolled over, ejecting one passenger and leaving the several others trapped.
They say an 18-year-old from Brantford, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver and five passengers were taken to hospital.
A 16-year-old from Mount Pleasant, Ont., was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say they are investigating.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.