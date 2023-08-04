

The Canadian Press





Two teenagers are dead following a single-vehicle collision in Norwich, Ont., that sent a driver and several passengers to hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a single-vehicle collision around 12:05 a.m. on Friday.

Police say seven people were in a vehicle that left the road and rolled over, ejecting one passenger and leaving the several others trapped.

They say an 18-year-old from Brantford, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver and five passengers were taken to hospital.

A 16-year-old from Mount Pleasant, Ont., was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they are investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.