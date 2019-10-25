

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two 16-year-old boys are in police custody after a food delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Etobicoke’s Rexdale area late on Thursday night.

Toronto police say the delivery man was driving a Hyundai SUV in the area of Islington and Bergamot avenues at about 10 p.m. when he was approached by three suspects he described as “armed teens.”

They allegedly pointed a knife at him and took his vehicle.

Police said they later filled up with gas without paying in the area of Martin Grove and Belfield roads.

Officers later spotted them and they fled the vehicle on foot.

Two suspects were arrested after a short chase, a third suspect is sought.

The pair have been charged with possession of stolen property, but they will not be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.