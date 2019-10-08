

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say two teens will be charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old outside a Hamilton high school on Monday afternoon.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified by police, was stabbed outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School shortly before 1:30 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Police previously told reporters that the victim’s mother was present when her son was stabbed.

"She's witnessed something horrible," Det. Sgt. Bereziuk said Monday. "She's devastated."

Three teens were arrested in connection with the stabbing on Monday but police later confirmed that one person was released.

“He was interviewed and later released unconditionally once his involvement in the investigation was established,” Hamilton police said in a news release issued on Tuesday morning.

Two suspects, an 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, both from Hamilton, are facing first-degree murder charges and will appear in court on Tuesday.

They cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the stabbing was captured on video and investigators are currently in possession of that video. Officers are also looking into reports that a video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

According to investigators, the murder weapon has not been recovered and police are asking anyone in the area who finds anything suspicious on their property to contact 911 and avoid touching the object.

Officers will remain at the school for most of the day on Tuesday to process evidence and canvass for witnesses.

“Police will continue to work with Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School and the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board,” police said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, Manny Figueiredo, the director of education for the school board, said grief counsellors and social workers are at the school today.

“People are feeling a range of emotions and we want to be present not only for the staff but we also want to be present for our students so they can express how they are feeling,” he said.

He said the school’s principal was not present for the stabbing but rushed outside and saw the injured student after he was informed of the incident.

“We will continue to work with our police partners on trying to understand what happened in this incident because it is a tragic loss of life. I can only imagine what the mother is experiencing at this point in time,” Figueiredo said.

He would not say if bullying is believed to be a factor in the deadly stabbing but said the school is cooperating with the police investigation.

“When I speak broadly around bullying, is bullying an issue in our society, in our schools? Yes. And we do have to continue to work around putting positive measures in place so kids can express their feelings and find peaceful solutions to resolve their problems,” Figueiredo said.

“And this school administration has done a great job.”