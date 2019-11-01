

Chris Herhalt and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two teens are now facing charges after five people were stabbed at a "rowdy" Halloween house party in the city's Annex neighbourhood overnight.

Toronto police say they were called to a home on Madison Avenue north of Bloor Street West at 11:47 p.m. Thursday night for a report of three people stabbed at a house party.

According to police, two suspects became angry after being denied entry to the private Halloween party.

They both forced their way in, slashing and stabbing people inside, and then outside as they were leaving, police said.

Officers arrived at the party to find three people suffering from stab wounds. A further search of the area led them to locate two other victims suffering from minor injuries.

One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said one suspect was taken into custody by 12:44 a.m. A second suspect was taken into custody some time later.

Jacob Alves, 19, of no fixed address and a 15-year-old girl from Richmond Hill have each been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and attempted murder.

The female suspect cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both suspects were scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Investigators had taped off a nearly 50 metre-long stretch of Madison Avenue north of Bloor Street on Friday morning, collecting blood evidence off of the sidewalk and taking pictures.

Anyone with video, pictures or other information about the incident is being asked to contact investigators.