Durham Regional Police say they have arrested two teenagers in connection with an overnight home invasion in Ajax.

It happened at a home in the area of Kerrison Drive East and Harwood Avenue North at around 12:15 a.m.

Police said they were called to the home after two suspects — one of them armed with a gun — broke in, confined two victims and stole items from the home.

The suspects fled through the residential area and were eventually arrested nearby, police said.

Police said two 16-year-old boys from Toronto are now facing a combined 39 charges, including robbery, breaking and entering, forcible confinement, uttering threats, theft under $5,000, mischief to property and weapons charges.

Both were held for bail hearings.

They cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.