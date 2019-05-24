

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that two teens who made their own way to hospital after a shooting in the city’s west end on Thursday night are expected to survive.

The shooting happened outside in the vicinity of Emmett Avenue and Jane Street at around 9 p.m.

Police previously said that one person was injured in the shooting, however on Friday morning they confirmed to CP24 that there were actually two victims, ages 15 and 17.

Both walked into Humber River Hopsital, according to paramedics.

Police say that they are currently listed in stable condition.

A group of males were reportedly seen fleeing the area in a vehicle but no suspect descriptions have been released at this point.