

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two teenagers were taken to hospital after being stabbed in Brampton Friday.

Peel Regional police said they responded to a group of youths fighting in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Dusk Drive at around 11:10 a.m.

Two male teens were found with stab wounds and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

The suspect or suspects fled on foot before officers arrived, police said.

Multiple people are believed to have bene involved.

St. Agustine PES, Copeland PES, Churchville PES, St. Brigid CES and St. Monica CES were in a hold and secure for several hours following the stabbing, but those orders have since been lifted.

No suspect descriptions are available so far.