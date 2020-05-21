Two teenage boys wanted in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Etobicoke last week have surrendered to police on Thursday.

Toronto police were called to an apartment building in the area of Panorama Court and Kipling Avenue, just north of Finch Avenue West, at around 7:45 p.m. on May 14 for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police said they located a male victim inside a tow truck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Toronto-resident Hashim Kinani.

In a news release on Thursday evening, police said there was a second shooting victim.

Another man was also found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition. There is no information at this time about his current condition, police said.

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have been both charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The teenagers cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"It is concerning because they are young offenders, but again, with any type of investigation, we treat everything seriously," Toronto police Const. Li said.

"And regardless of the age of the accused, we will proceed with judicial matters to ensure that justice is brought."

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.