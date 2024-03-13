Toronto police have made two arrests in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than four decades ago.

The charges against Toronto residents Edward Palacios, 64, and Sean Hancock, 59, were announced in a news release on Wednesday.

In the summer of 1983, police said, the victim was “befriended” by one of the men. The boy was then allegedly sexually assaulted by one of the accused on “multiple occasions.”

“On another occasion, the boy was sexually assaulted by both accused men,” police allege.

It’s unclear where exactly the alleged assaults took place, but police said both suspects were volunteers in the Leaside community in the ‘80s where they had “access to children.”

Police released current images of the suspects, as well as images of them from the ‘80s and ‘90s as investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Palacios was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of gross indecency, assault, buggery, assault with a weapon, possession of child pornography and access child pornography.

He’s set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on June 11 to answer for the charges.

Meanwhile, Hancock is charged with sexual assault, gross indecency, assault and buggery. He will appear in a Toronto courtroom on May 7.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.