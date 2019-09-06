BURLINGTON, Ont. - Police say two men are facing charges after a woman was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted in Burlington, Ont.

Investigators say the incident happened in late August, when the woman met with the men at a business in the city.

They say one of the men had befriended her on Facebook.

Officers allege that once the woman was at the business, she was drugged and violently sexually assaulted.

Two Toronto men, both 27 years old, are charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and gang sexual assault.

One is also charged with administering a noxious substance.