Two Toronto police officers have been charged after allegedly stealing alcohol they seized during an arrest last month.

Police said two 51 Division officers arrested an individual wanted on several warrants on April 12 and also recovered two bottles of stolen alcohol.

The suspect and the items were brought to 51 Division. It is alleged that the two officers were later seen taking the bottles of alcohol to their personal vehicles.

As a result, police executed a search warrant, and the items were allegedly recovered from one of the officer’s homes and the other officer’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, police announced that they had arrested 55-year-old Const. Brian James and 27-year-old Const. Thomas Victor.

They have been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of trust.

They are scheduled to appear in court in June. Police said James has been with the force for 27 years, while Victor has five years of service.

They have been suspended with pay.