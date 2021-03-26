Two Toronto police officers injured, two suspects in custody after bank robbery in Mimico
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Friday, March 26, 2021 8:05PM EDT
Two people are in custody, and two Toronto police officers are injured after a bank robbery in Mimico Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Allen Avenue area at around 7:15 p.m.
When police arrived, they became involved in an altercation with two suspects in the bank, including one with a knife.
Police say the suspects were later apprehended.
Two Toronto police officers sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.
Toronto paramedics say they transported two patients - a male in serious condition and the other with minor injuries.
There is no threat to public safety, and there are no outstanding suspects, police say.