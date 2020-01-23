

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people have been taken to hospital after a driver struck a pedestrian and a pole in Whitby on Thursday morning.

The collision occurred near Thickson Road and Consumers Drive at around 10 a.m.

Police say that the driver lost control of their vehicle, struck a pole, and then hit a pedestrian in the area.

The passenger of the vehicle was airlifted to hospital and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

Members of Durham police’s Traffic Services unit will be responding to the collision.

Police are also warning of road closures in the area.