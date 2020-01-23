Two transported to hospital after car collides with pole, pedestrian in Whitby
An Ornge air ambulance takes off in Kitchener, Ont., on Saturday, March 28, 2015. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:56AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:59AM EST
Two people have been taken to hospital after a driver struck a pedestrian and a pole in Whitby on Thursday morning.
The collision occurred near Thickson Road and Consumers Drive at around 10 a.m.
Police say that the driver lost control of their vehicle, struck a pole, and then hit a pedestrian in the area.
The passenger of the vehicle was airlifted to hospital and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The severity of their injuries is not yet known.
Members of Durham police’s Traffic Services unit will be responding to the collision.
Police are also warning of road closures in the area.