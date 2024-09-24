Two-vehicle collision in Caledon leaves 1 person dead
Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Caledon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (CTV News Toronto)
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2024 9:25PM EDT
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Caledon Tuesday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to a serious crash on Highway 9 near The Gore Road just before 6 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was injured in the incident.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Highway 9 was closed between The Gore Road and Centreville Creek Road for the investigation.