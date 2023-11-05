

The Canadian Press





A 45-year-old resident of Brockton, Ont., is dead and two others are injured after a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision happened around midnight on Sunday morning in the Township of Howick, located in Huron County, at the intersection of Howick-Turnberry Road and Fordwich Line.

Police say there were three total occupants and both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with injuries, while a passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team were on hand to help with the investigation.

Police say they are continuing to probe the cause of the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2023.