Two-vehicle collision in Kawartha Lakes sends three people to hospital with serious injuries
OPP cruiser - File image. (Supplied)
Published Sunday, September 17, 2023 11:09PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 17, 2023 11:09PM EDT
Three people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Kawartha Lakes, police say.
The crash happened on Highway 7 between Simcoe Street and Barry’s Road shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.
Police say three people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no immediate word on their condition.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police say that stretch of Highway 7 is closed for investigation.