Two-vehicle collision in Markham leaves one person critically injured
A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 9:09PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 12, 2019 9:14PM EDT
One person is in hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Markham.
Emergency crews were called to the area of York Durham Line and 19th Line around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.
York Regional Police said one person has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Several others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed the intersection for police investigation.