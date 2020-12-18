A man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Wolfedale Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West, west of Mavis Road, just after 7:30 p.m. for a crash.

Peel police said one of the drivers was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The other driver was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.