Two-vehicle collision in Mississauga leaves one man dead
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 8:41PM EST
A man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to Wolfedale Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West, west of Mavis Road, just after 7:30 p.m. for a crash.
Peel police said one of the drivers was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead.
The other driver was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.