One person is dead, and another is injured after a two-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Chemong Road between 5th Line and Lindsay Road at around 7 p.m. for a crash.

Ontario Provincial Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police have closed the road for investigation.