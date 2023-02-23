Two-vehicle collision in Peterborough leaves 1 person dead, another injured
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal collision in Peterborough.
Share:
Published Thursday, February 23, 2023 9:49PM EST
One person is dead, and another is injured after a two-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to Chemong Road between 5th Line and Lindsay Road at around 7 p.m. for a crash.
Ontario Provincial Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police have closed the road for investigation.