Two-vehicle collision in York Region leaves one person dead
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 9:09PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 12, 2019 11:23PM EDT
One person has died in hospital after a two-vehicle collision near the border of Markham and Whitchurch-Stoufville.
Emergency crews were called to the area of York Durham Line and 19th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.
York Regional Police said one person with life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.
The driver of one of the vehicles was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed the intersection for police investigation.