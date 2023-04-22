A man was rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the Agincourt South-Malvern West area, near Midland Avenue and Pitfield Road, just north of Highway 401.

Toronto paramedics said they transported one person to a local trauma centre with serious, but stable, injuries.

Motorists should note that all lanes of Midland are closed at Emblem Court as police investigate.