Two vehicles damaged by gunfire in North York: police
Police are investigating after shots were fired near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Monday, June 1, 2020 7:58AM EDT
Police say two vehicles were damaged by gunfire in North York early Monday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
Police located shell casings on scene and found two vehicles damaged by bullets.
No injuries were reported and police have not yet identified any suspects.