Two victims arrive at North York hospital after shooting, stabbing in Scarborough
Police tape is shown in the photo. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 6:03AM EDT
Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing in Scarborough that happened early this morning.
Police were called when two victims went to a hospital in North York at 1:50 a.m. One victim had a shooting wound, and one victim had a stabbing wound
According to police, the incident occurred near Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue.
Both victims are sustained non-life threatening injuries.
No suspects or information has been released.