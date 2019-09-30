

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing in Scarborough that happened early this morning.

Police were called when two victims went to a hospital in North York at 1:50 a.m. One victim had a shooting wound, and one victim had a stabbing wound

According to police, the incident occurred near Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue.

Both victims are sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects or information has been released.