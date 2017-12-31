

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - There are two winning tickets for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot, making each worth $2.5 million.

One ticket was sold in Ontario and the other in Quebec.

The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 3 will be approximately $5 million.