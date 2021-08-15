

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Saturday's $20 million Lotto 649 jackpot will be split between two ticket holders.

One winning ticket was sold in Ontario and the other in the Prairies.

Each is worth $10 million.

Meanwhile, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 18 will be an estimated $5 million.