Two winning tickets sold for $19 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 15, 2019 6:59AM EDT
TORONTO - Two winning tickets were sold for the $19 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
One of them was purchased on the Prairies and the other in Ontario.
Each winning ticket is worth $9.5 million.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 18 will be approximately $10 million.