Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case
Two women have been charged with kidnapping a young boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday. An emergency Amber Alert is viewed on the display of an Apple watch in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2024 7:14PM EDT
Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday.
The suspects, aged 65 and 48, appeared in a Longueuil, Que., court today, where they were charged with kidnapping, kidnapping with the intent of taking a person out of Canada, and abduction of a person under 14 with intent of depriving their parent or guardian of possession.
The Crown prosecutor's office says the two will return to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.
Their names are under a publication ban to protect the identity of the five-year-old.
Police issued an Amber Alert at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday after the boy was allegedly taken from Brossard, Que., south of Montreal, by a person in a Tesla 3 with Ontario licence plates.
The boy was found unharmed later that day in York Region, north of Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.