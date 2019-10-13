

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Two women are injured after being shot outside of a bar in the Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood earlier this morning, according to police.

Toronto police responded to reports of the sound of gunshots in the area Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road, right before 2:30 a.m.

The victims were reportedly standing on the sidewalk of "Greens Bar and Restaurant" on Oakwood Avenue.

The scene was busy, there was a lot of people because the bar was letting people out, said police.

When police arrived to the scene, they found two women in their 20's with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said the women were transported to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

The motives for the shooting are unknown, but police said that they are unsure if they were intended targets.

Police are continuing to investigate.