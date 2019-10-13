

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Two women are injured after being shot outside of a bar in York earlier this morning, according to police.

Toronto police responded to reports of the sound of multiple gunshots, and people fleeing the Oakwood Avenue and Lanark Avenue, right before 2:30 a.m.

The victims were reportedly patrons outside of a bar on Oakville Avenue.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the women with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics say that the women were transported to a trauma centre in serious, but non- life threatening condition.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, but it is not clear if the suspect was on foot at the time of the shooting.

The motives for the shooting are unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate.