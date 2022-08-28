Toronto police have identified two women fatally stabbed in North York Friday.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue, which is between Finch and Sheppard avenues.

According to police, a 46-year-old man, later identified as Godfrey Sig-Od, of Toronto, was involved in an altercation with two women.

Officers arrived to find two female victims with life-threatening injuries.

Despite life-saving measures, they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, police identified the two victims as 44-year-old Elvie Sig-Od and 20-year-old Angelica Sig-Od, both of Toronto.

Godfrey Sig-Od was arrested on the scene and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

He appeared in court on Aug. 27.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto Police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.222tips.com.