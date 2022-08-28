Two women killed in Toronto daylight stabbing identified by police
Emergency responders rushed to the area of 4600 Bathurst St. Friday afternoon after a man and a woman were stabbed during an apparent altercation. Both victims died of their injuries. Another man has been taken into police custody.
Share:
Published Sunday, August 28, 2022 11:58AM EDT
Toronto police have identified two women fatally stabbed in North York Friday.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue, which is between Finch and Sheppard avenues.
According to police, a 46-year-old man, later identified as Godfrey Sig-Od, of Toronto, was involved in an altercation with two women.
Officers arrived to find two female victims with life-threatening injuries.
Despite life-saving measures, they were both pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday, police identified the two victims as 44-year-old Elvie Sig-Od and 20-year-old Angelica Sig-Od, both of Toronto.
Godfrey Sig-Od was arrested on the scene and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
He appeared in court on Aug. 27.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto Police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.222tips.com.