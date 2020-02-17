Two women seriously injured in multi-car collision in Etobicoke
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 17, 2020 9:08PM EST
Two women have been taken to hospital with serious injuries – including a pedestrian – after a multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke’s Long Branch area.
It happened at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Twenty Ninth Street at around 8:30 p.m.
Toronto police said the collision involved four or five vehicles.
A female pedestrian in her 30s and a female driver were both taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Toronto Paramedic Services said none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Lake Shore Boulevard West is closed at Twenty Ninth Street as police investigate.