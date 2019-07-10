

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two women were injured —one critically — after they were struck by a car while crossing Jane and Finch early on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 12 p.m. for a report of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle.

They arrived to find two female pedestrians suffering from injuries.

Paramedics said one was transported to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say the driver and vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

A block-sized portion of Finch Avenue West is closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.