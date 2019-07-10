Two women struck by car, one critically hurt at Jane and Finch
Emergency vehicles are seen on Finch Avenue West after two women were struck by a vehicle on July 10, 2019. (Twitter/@yourroyalhd)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:40PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:53PM EDT
Two women were injured —one critically — after they were struck by a car while crossing Jane and Finch early on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police say they were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just after 12 p.m. for a report of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle.
They arrived to find two female pedestrians suffering from injuries.
Paramedics said one was transported to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Investigators say the driver and vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.
A block-sized portion of Finch Avenue West is closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.