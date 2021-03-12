Two women taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in East York
Two women were struck by a vehicle in the area of Pape and Gamble avenues.
Share:
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 9:04PM EST
Two female pedestrians were injured after being struck by a vehicle in East York Friday night.
Police said it happened near Pape and Gamble avenues.
One woman suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries while the other sustained minor injuries, Toronto paramedics said. Both were taken to hospital.
Pape Avenue is closed between Gamble and Torrens avenues for the investigation.