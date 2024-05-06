Durham police say two women were injured in a stabbing during a domestic incident in Oshawa over the weekend.

Police said they were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue East and Townline Road North on May 5 after receiving information that a woman was stabbed by her husband during an altercation.

The man’s adult daughter tried to intervene and was also stabbed, police said.

Despite "significant injuries" the woman was able to flee from her husband, and seek help at a nearby residence. She was subsequently transported to a trauma centre in Toronto in stable condition. The other woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. .

A 54-year-old man of no fixed address is now facing multiple charges, including two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for committing an offence and assault causing bodily harm. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police said they are not releasing his name in order to protect the identities of the victims.