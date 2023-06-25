Two suspects are wanted after allegedly setting fire to an apartment in Scarborough a week ago.

According to Toronto police, two women entered an apartment building the Clairlea-Birchmount area, near Warden and St. Clair avenues last Sunday at 2:50 a.m.

One woman was allegedly carrying a gas can as they entered the elevator lobby.

When they exited the elevator, police say the pair set fire to the door of an apartment unit before fleeing in a 2016 black Lincoln MKC with the licence plate CYEW284.

Two people were inside the apartment when it was set on fire. Police said they were not injured.

The suspects have been identified as 34-year-old Andrea Jameer and 23-year-old Dustina Perez.

They are wanted for arson, arson endanger life, possession of incendiary material for arson, mischief over $5000, mischief endanger life, weapons dangerous, and disguise with intent.

Jameer is described as five oot seven and 170 pounds with a heavy build, black hair, and brown eyes. She was last een wearing a black tank top, black shorts, a silver sequined face mask, and black sneakers.

Perez is described as five foot five and 249 pounds with a heavy build, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts, a blue bandana on her face, and white sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.