Two people had to be rescued from an articulating boom lift after it became involved in a collision with a TTC bus in the city’s The Kingsway neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Old Dundas Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a collision.

Police said a part of the boom truck had extended onto the road, and a TTC bus clipped it.

“We heard a loud bang,” Tonya Cronan, who was across the street when the incident happened, told CTV News Toronto. “The cherry picker didn’t have any safety cones out, and the bus hit the cherry picker.”

No bus passengers were injured, but two workers became trapped in the lift.

Images from the scene show firefighters using their truck’s aerial ladder to rescue the workers.

They were safely brought down, and one of them was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police added that the Ministry of Labour is investigating.