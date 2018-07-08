

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man and a woman have been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a stabbing near Regent Park this morning.

The incident occurred near River and Cornwall streets, near Dundas Street East, at around 9:40 a.m.

Paramedics say a woman in her 40s was transported to hospital in critical condition and a man in his 40s suffered serious injuries.

A male suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, Toronto police confirm.